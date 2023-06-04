New KTM 390: All you need to know

New KTM 390 Duke details emerge. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming 390 Duke.

Austrian motorcycle maker KTM recently launched the Adventure X and the Adventure SW in India, and is now getting ready for its next big launch, the updated KTM 390 Duke. The upcoming Duke has been spied several times, and with the latest sightings, there are more details.

The Duke platform which now consists of the 125, 200, 250, and 390 has been KTM’s most popular range in India. With the upcoming launch, the 390 is due to receive its biggest update yet. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming KTM 390 Duke.

New KTM 390 Duke: Platform and design

The upcoming 390 Duke will continue to be based around a trellis frame as before but with a few changes to the rear subframe. The biggest change will be in terms of looks and the 390 Duke will look more aggressive thanks to the tank shrouds that extend even further.

The headlight has also been upgraded and the new 390 Duke gets redesigned DRLs and new mirrors that complement the style well. There is also an orange panel between the rider and the pillion seat, giving it a touch of sportiness.

New KTM 390 Duke: Engine specifications and gearbox

There is no news about an engine upgrade, however, the pictures show that the exhaust has been re-routed, while some engine cases have changed. Now, this does not mean that the displacement is gone up, but could just be changes made for better cooling.

However, we cannot ignore the rumour about the engine displacement going up as well. Many reports suggest that the new KTM 390 Duke’s engine will be a 399cc unit as compared to the current 373cc unit. It will be interesting to see what KTM has in store. The gearbox will continue to be a 6-speed unit.

New KTM 390 Duke: Equipment and features

The 390 Duke has always been feature-rich and the new version will be nothing less. It will continue to get USD forks, radially-mounted disc brake calliper, dual-channel ABS, quickshifter, TFT display with minor changes, LED lighting, and more.

The 390 Duke will also get the full electronic suite from the Adventure such as traction control and lean-sensitive ABS. The switchgear will also see an upgrade, along with the redesigned adjustable levers.

New KTM 390 Duke: India launch and price

The current-gen KTM 390 Duke retails for Rs 2.97 lakh ex-showroom and when the updated model arrives, expect the price to go up, around the Rs 3.2-3.3 lakh mark. As for the launch itself, expect the new 390 Duke to make its debut later this year.