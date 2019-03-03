New KTM 250 Duke ABS launched at a price of Rs 1.94 lakh: Fast and safer now

The new KTM 250 Duke ABS has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Having said that, the new ABS equipped model is Rs 14,000 expensive compared to the non-ABS model. Apart from the inclusion of an ABS, there are no mechanical changes on the motorcycle. Powering the KTM 250 Duke ABS is a 248cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 30 bhp and 24 Nm. The gearbox gets a slipper clutch to reduce the effects of engine braking during aggressive downshifts. The braking system of the motorcycle comprises of a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear.

The ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on offer with the motorcycle is a dual-channel unit which means it operates on both wheels and hence, is safer than a single channel unit. Also, the ABS is switchable which means that rider can switch it off as per his or her requirements. In comparison, the KTM 200 Duke and 125 Duke get a single channel ABS. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The KTM 250 Duke gets a fully digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout.

All thanks to the Government of India's safety mandate, all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS in the interest of public safety starting April 2019. On the other hand, two-wheelers having an engine displacement of below 125cc need to come with a CBS (Combined Braking System) starting the said month. Expect an announcement from other two-wheeler manufacturers by April 2019 as that is when they will have to update their entire product portfolio with the said safety equipment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!