New KTM 200 Duke ABS launched in India: New features and price

The new 2018 KTM 200 Duke ABS has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With that being said, the new model is Rs 9,000 costlier than the standard model that will also be sold alongside. The KTM 200 Duke ABS will be available for sale at the dealerships in India in three colour options namely Orange, White and Black. The non-ABS variant of the KTM 200 Duke will continue to be available at a price of Rs. 1,51,757 (ex-showroom Delhi). The two bikes will be available across 450 exclusive KTM showrooms in India. Mechanically untouched, the new 2018 KTM 200 Duke ABS version gets power from the same 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm.

Braking on the KTM 200 Duke is done with the help of a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear. The newly introduced Bosch ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will offer safety and controlled braking to the motorcycle. The suspension system on the motorcycle comprises of WP inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

Commenting on the launch of KTM 200 Duke ABS, Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that with the addition of ABS, the brand's customers will now have a choice of both ABS and non-ABS versions on the KTM 200 Duke.

The ABS has been introduced in the motorcycle keeping in mind the Government of India's mandate in the interest of public safety. After the April 2019 deadline, all new two-wheelers above 125cc in India will need to have an ABS fitted mandatorily while the ones below the said engine displacement need to come with a CBS. The step has been taken keeping in mind the alarming number of road accident fatalities that involve a two-wheeler.