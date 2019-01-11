New KTM 1290 Super Adventure spied testing: Changes to expect on Ducati Multistrada rival

The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure has been spied testing very recently. The test mule was heavily wrapped in disguise and hence, the exact visual changes are not visible. However, there are a few changes that can't go unnoticed over the present day 1290 Adventure. For instance, the front fairing of the motorcycle has been revised and the new one seems bigger in size with an aim to offer better wind protection than before. The unit will come with height adjustment function to let the rider adjust it as per his or her requirements. The bodywork is also more extensive and now one can see that the engine has been covered more than before. The front end of the motorcycle can be seen with a small headlamp that is located just below the primary headlamp. We believe the former will not make it to the final production model as for now, it has been used to keep the final design of the headlamp a mystery.

The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure can also be seen with a panel on the left side. The same has been used to possibly hide something which KTM do not want to reveal as of now. The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure will come with a Euro-V compliant engine and hence, the engine will see multiple revisions in terms of the emissions and power & torque outputs.

The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure is expected to be showcased at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show that takes place in Milan, Italy every year. As far as India launch is concerned, there are no plans of KTM to bring the 1290 Super Adventure to our shores as of now. The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure will continue to challenge the likes of the Triumph Tiger 1200 and Ducati Multistrada 1260 in the segment. More details on the new 1290 Super Adventure expected soon.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

Image Source: Ride Apart