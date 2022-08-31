New Keeway V302C – Top 5 things to know

Here are the top 5 things to know about the recently-launched Keeway V302C motorcycle, including its price, specifications, features, and more.

Keeway, the two-wheeler manufacturer that entered India recently, has launched its fourth product in India, the Keeway V302C motorcycle. The motorcycle is a looker indeed, however, if you are planning on buying the new V302C, here are five things you need to know.

Design

The Keeway V302C features a low-slung boober design, unlike the K-Light 250V, which sports a cruiser design. The motorcycle gets blacked-out parts, a raked front design, a scooped single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, and bar-end mirrors, giving the motorcycle a unique stance in this segment.

Engine specifications and gearbox

The newly-launched Keeway V302C is powered by a 298cc V-Twin liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.5 bhp and 26.5 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Unlike a traditional motorcycle that uses a chain, the Keeway V302C uses belt drive, which is more durable and lasts longer than chains.

Equipment

The 2022 Keeway V302C gets up-side down front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear with 120 mm and 42 mm of travel respectively. The motorcycle gets disc brakes front and rear, 16-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels wrapped in a 120/80 section tyre for the front and a 150/80-15 section tyre at the rear. The Keeway V302C holds 15 litres of fuel and tips the scale at 167 kg.

Features

In terms of features, the Keeway V302C gets a fully-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting all around, and a dual-channel ABS. The instrument cluster houses the speedometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel level indicator, temperature, and more.

Pricing

The new Keeway V302C is priced at Rs 3.89 lakh onwards ex-showroom. The motorcycle is available in different variants based on colours alone and the top-spec V302C finished in Glossy Red costs Rs 4.09 lakh ex-showroom.