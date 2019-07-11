New Kawasaki Z400 unveiled: Is this 45PS streetfighter India-bound?

Kawasaki India has been on a roll. More often than not, almost every month, the brand has one launch or the other. They also have been quick to update their bikes here, be it with the colours or even the model year changes. In Europe, Kawasaki recently unveiled their new motorcycle, the Z400. The Kawasaki Z400 is based on the supersport Ninja 400 but has certain tweaks to suit its streetfighter styling. Let's take a look at what's changed.

The Kawasaki Z400 subscribes to the Sugomi styling that the brand is known for. It brings in sharp cuts, a slightly upswept exhaust and an aggressive look. The frame is done in green whereas there are all-LED headlights. The semi-digital console gets updated with the Z650's unit. A 400cc, parallel twin motor, as seen on the Ninja 400 powers this motorcycle. This fuel injected mill produces 40PS of power and 38Nm. The power numbers are 5PS lower than what the Ninja 400 produces. A 6-speed slipper clutch-assisted gearbox is paired to this motor. A 310mm disc in the front and a 220mm unit at the back handle the braking duties. These are linked with dual channel ABS.

Ground clearance of the Z400 stays at 145mm while the kerb weight is 167kg. There is a 41mm telescopic fork in the front while a Uni-Trak monoshock takes care of the rear suspension. The seat height of the motorcycle is 785mm while the fuel tank capacity is 14 litres.

The bigger question is if this is coming to India? Our sources say that the Z400 isn't coming to India anytime soon. The Z300 in the meanwhile is likely headed here. It makes better sense with the CKD Ninja 300 being sold here too and the Z250 being discontinued. The Z300 could be launched in the coming months and should be priced around Rs 2.2 lakh, ex-showroom.