New Kawasaki W175 – All you need to know

New Kawasaki W175 launched in India at Rs 1.47 lakh onwards and here’s all you need to know about Kawasaki’s most-affordable offering for India.

The newly-launched Kawasaki W175 has been a much-talked-about motorcycle and is also the Japanese Motorcycle maker’s most-affordable offering in India. Priced at Rs 1.47 lakh ex-showroom, the motorcycle sits square in the newly-launched Royal Enfield Hunter’s price range.

However, let’s take a detailed look at the new Kawasaki W175’s design, features and equipment, engine specifications, and its competitors in the Indian market.

Kawasaki W175 Variant Price Ebony Rs 1.47 lakh Candy Persimmon Red Rs 1.49 lakh

Kawasaki W175 design and dimension

The new Kawasaki W175 draws design cues from its larger sibling, the W800. The W175 features a tear-drop style fuel tank with a round headlight, squarish side panels, full front and rear fenders, round turn signals, and a side-slung exhaust. The Kawasaki W175 screams retro in terms of design, and the blacked-out engine components and exhaust give it a well-finished look.

Length 2,005 mm Width 805 mm Height 1,050 mm Wheelbase 1,320 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Weight 135 kg Seat Height 790 mm Fuel Capacity 12-litres

In terms of dimensions, the new Kawasaki W175 offers a ground clearance of 165 mm, while the saddle height measures 790 mm. However, the biggest advantage of the W175 is its weight, at 135 kg, giving it a light footprint and making it an ideal motorcycle for those stepping into the world of motorcycles.

Kawasaki W175 equipment and features

The 2022 Kawasaki W175 gets telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, a disc brake at the front with ABS and drum brake at the rear, a single pod instrument cluster, a 65-watt halogen headlight, and 17-inch wheels with spoke rims.

The semi-digital instrument cluster is simple, offering an analogue speedometer, odometer, and trip indicators. The six warning lights on the console indicate high-beam, turn signals, neutral, and others. Kawasaki does not offer smartphone connectivity or other features as this is not something the segment looks forward to.

Kawasaki W175 engine specifications

When speaking about Kawasaki, multi-cylinder liquid-cooled engines come to mind, however, with the W175, Kawasaki offers a 177cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The motor makes 12.8 bhp and 13.2 Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine has a two-valve setup and is fuel injected.

Displacement 177 cc Power 12.8 bhp Torque 13.2 Nm Gearbox 5-speed

Kawasaki W175 competition

The Kawasaki W175 competes squarely with the newly-launched TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in terms of pricing, however, the latter two have bigger displacement engines. Along the price bracket are also the Jawa 42 and the Bajaj Avenger.