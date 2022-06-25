The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 makes a comeback to India with a BS6 engine, but is it too late and expensive? We compare the two to tell you which of the two sub-500cc sport bikes makes more sense.

The sub-500cc sportbike category in India is a limited choice and primarily consists of the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache 310 RR, and the Kawasaki Ninja 400. However, the KTM and Kawasaki do sit above the TVS when it comes to performance and the two motorcycles have undergone a recent update.

The KTM RC 390 received an update in May, while the Kawasaki Ninja 400 saw an update recently. Both motorcycles have undergone extensive design and mechanical updates, but stay true to their intended nature — affordable performance. Let’s look at the two in terms of pricing to see what they offer.

Kawasaki Ninja 400 – Rs 4.99 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 was discontinued when the BS6 transition happened in India and the updated version is BS6 compliant and gets cosmetic updates to keep the motorcycle relevant in today’s market.

In terms of design updates, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 borrows styling elements from its older siblings with an angular fairing, dual headlight setup, a side-slung exhaust, clip-on bars, and two new colour schemes — Lime green with Ebony (KRT Edition) and Metallic Carbon Gray with Spark Black.

Equipment-wise, the new Ninja 400 is built on a lightweight trellis frame, gets telescopic front suspension, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer and an LCD instrument console to offer vital information such as speed, odo reading, gear position, etc. Kawasaki offers no electronic aids.

Powering the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a BS6-compliant 399cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that makes 44 bhp and 37 Nm of torque with the help of a six-speed manual gearbox.

KTM RC 390 – Rs 3.14 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi

The KTM RC 390 has been the go-to motorcycle for riders across a vast experience, as it is light, quick, and affordable. The RC range has received minor changes throughout its existence in India and the latest update has been the most significant.

The new KTM RC 390 is built on a tubular split-trellis frame and gets a new bolt-on subframe. The sharp design language has evolved to adopt a new styling based on the larger, RC8 sportbike and the signature LED headlight design seen on all KTMs. The RC 390 gets a side-slung exhaust as before, slightly higher clip-on bars for more comfort, and new colours.

When compared to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, the KTM RC 390 is better equipped. It gets USD forks made by WP, a 10-step adjustable rear monoshock, a TFT display, traction control, cornering ABS with a supermoto function, dual-channel ABS, and more. For the international markets, KTM offers adjustable front forks, that have been skipped for India, similar to the Adventure 390.

Powering the 2022 KTM RC 390 is the same 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that makes 43 bhp and 37 Nm of torque with the help of a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.

Verdict – New Kawasaki Ninja 400 or 2022 KTM RC 390?

Both motorcycles offer sportbike performance and track day thrills in the most affordable way possible. But when looking carefully, the KTM RC 390 is better equipped in terms of electronics and suspension and is also Rs 1.8 lakh cheaper than the Ninja 400. The KTM is slightly heavier, tipping the scale at 172 kg vs the Ninja’s 168 kgs. However, the Ninja is a great motorcycle to ride as the engine is less stressed compared to the KTM which means longer life, and more possibilities to tune it for more power.

In our opinion, the KTM is a more sensible pick as it offers heaps of power in stock condition, and given its shorter wheelbase, the KTM is sharp around corners as well. Also, for the money spent on the Ninja, one can buy an RC 390 and have an aftermarket exhaust and an ECU remap for track days.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 vs KTM RC 390 specifications