New Jawa 42 Bobber – 5 things to know

The new Jawa 42 Bobber is the newest motorcycle in the segment with a fresh take on a design featured by the Jawa Perak. Here are five things to know about the new Jawa 42 Bobber.

Bobbers are slowly gaining popularity in India and Jawa, after launching the Perak in India, has now launched its second bobber based on the popular Jawa 42. Let’s take a closer look at the motorcycle and list out 5 things you need to know about the new Jawa 42 Bobber.

Jawa 42 Bobber – Price and variants

The new Jawa 42 Bobber is priced at Rs 2.06 lakh onwards ex-showroom. Jawa offers three variants of the motorcycle in India and they differ by colour alone and not in terms of design or features. The prices for the new Jawa 42 Bobber are as follows:

Colour Variant Price Mystic Copper Rs 2.06 lakh Moonstone White Rs 2.07 lakh Jasper Red (Dual Tone) Rs 2.09 lakh

Jawa 42 Bobber – Design

The new Jawa 42 Bobber resembles the Jawa Perak motorcycle in terms of the overall design, however, when looking at it up close, one can make out the differences. The Jawa 42 gets full fenders, a round headlight and a round tail lamp, dual exhausts on either side of the motorcycle, spoke wheels, and an off-set instrument console.

Compared to the Jawa Perak, the Bobber gets a redesigned fuel tank, wider handlebar, and a redesigned seat, giving the Jawa 42 Bobber a fresh take on a familiar design.

Jawa 42 Bobber – Equipment and features

The new Jawa 42 Bobber features telescopic front forks with covers that make it look like a USD unit, a monoshock at the rear tucked away under the single seat, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, a digital instrument console without smartphone connectivity features, and LED lights among others.

Jawa 42 Bobber – Engine specifications

Powering the Jawa 42 Bobber is the same engine that did its duty on the Jawa Perak — a 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 30.64 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Jawa 42 Bobber – Competition

The Jawa 42 Bobber competes with the Perak itself, along with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and the newly-launched Keeway V302C, which is also a bobber. Apart from these, the Jawa 42 Bobber competes with many other motorcycles in the same price bracket, including the Honda CB350.