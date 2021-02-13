New Jawa 2.1 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh

Classic Legends claims that the seat has been redesigned and cushioning reworked for better rider comfort. The suspension and frame setup has also been retuned to result in better ground clearance.

On Friday, Classic Legends launched the Jawa 2.1—essentially three new colour schemes with ‘classic sports’ stripes, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and trip meter as standard fitment (and fly-screen and headlamp grille as accessories) on the Forty Two model. The motorcycle is priced `1,83,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, “Last year saw us coming up with the BS6 versions. We didn’t stop at that and outdid ourselves with bettering the performance and feel of our motorcycles, calling it the 2.1. We have made the exhaust note throatier and even more alluring, enhanced the seat and fine-tuned the cross-port engine for added punch.”

He added that Jawa riders have used the Forty Two as a canvass to express their creativity. “Inspired by that, we have added three new colour schemes with ‘classic sports’ stripes, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and trip meter as standard fitment and fly-screen and headlamp grille as accessories,” he added.

The new colour scheme: These are red, white and black, and a grey classic sports stripe also runs across the length of the motorcycle.

It rides on 13-spoke alloy wheels, shod with tubeless tyres; the bar-end mirrors are finished in black. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a trip meter now.

The company claims that the seat has been redesigned and cushioning reworked for better rider comfort. The suspension and frame setup has also been retuned to result in better ground clearance.

Lastly, the exhaust note from the twin exhaust pipes has been changed.

The engine remains the same: 293cc liquid-cooled (27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of torque).

