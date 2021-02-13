New Jawa 2.1 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh

Classic Legends claims that the seat has been redesigned and cushioning reworked for better rider comfort. The suspension and frame setup has also been retuned to result in better ground clearance.

By:February 13, 2021 11:42 AM

On Friday, Classic Legends launched the Jawa 2.1—essentially three new colour schemes with ‘classic sports’ stripes, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and trip meter as standard fitment (and fly-screen and headlamp grille as accessories) on the Forty Two model. The motorcycle is priced `1,83,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, “Last year saw us coming up with the BS6 versions. We didn’t stop at that and outdid ourselves with bettering the performance and feel of our motorcycles, calling it the 2.1. We have made the exhaust note throatier and even more alluring, enhanced the seat and fine-tuned the cross-port engine for added punch.”

He added that Jawa riders have used the Forty Two as a canvass to express their creativity. “Inspired by that, we have added three new colour schemes with ‘classic sports’ stripes, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and trip meter as standard fitment and fly-screen and headlamp grille as accessories,” he added.

The new colour scheme: These are red, white and black, and a grey classic sports stripe also runs across the length of the motorcycle.

It rides on 13-spoke alloy wheels, shod with tubeless tyres; the bar-end mirrors are finished in black. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a trip meter now.

The company claims that the seat has been redesigned and cushioning reworked for better rider comfort. The suspension and frame setup has also been retuned to result in better ground clearance.

Lastly, the exhaust note from the twin exhaust pipes has been changed.

The engine remains the same: 293cc liquid-cooled (27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of torque).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video