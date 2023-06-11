New images of made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440 revealed

New Royal Enfield rival: Harley-Davidson X440 will make its world debut in July. Developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the X440 will be the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer’s most affordable motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson has released new images of the highly anticipated X440. It will be the most affordable motorcycle in the American two-wheeler’s portfolio and is being developed and manufactured in India in partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson X440: Engine

The new images clearly show the new oil-cooled single-cylinder 440cc engine. The powertrain will compete against the segment leader, Royal Enfield’s 350cc motor. The latter’s power figures are 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque. Harley-Davidson has not revealed the specifications of the 440cc powertrain, but it is expected to have an output similar to the Royal Enfield’s. Based on the previous photos shown by the company, the engine redlines at 8,000rpm. The new engine is expected to generate healthy power at low-end and mid-end rpm.

Harley-Davidson X440: Design

Inspired by Harley-Davidson’s XR design ethos, the X440 is a roadster that sports a flat, wide handlebar with a commuter-friendly riding stance. The seating position is neutral as the foot pegs are neither pushed forward like a cruiser nor aggressively pushed back. The setup of the X440 is very retro, hence, it gets a simple round-shaped LED headlight, circular indicators and mirrors with Harley Davidson written on the DRL LED strip. The slim-shaped squarish fuel tank now sports the entire name tag of the motorcycle — Harley Davidson X440. Previous images only showcased the X440 name.

Harley-Davidson X440: Hardware

Based on the tubular frame, the new X440 will come with single-disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS, upside-down front forks and pre-load adjustable twin rear shocks. The X440 gets MRF tyres with an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The motorcycle will come with a single-pod digital instrument cluster.

Harley-Davidson X440: Price

The 440X will lock horns against the upcoming Bajaj Triumph 400. Both motorcycles will make their world debut in July. The new Harley-Davidson motorcycle will also compete against Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The 440X is expected to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.

