New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

2021 New Honda CB350 Scrambler Price in India Live Updates: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is set to launch a new product today and as far as speculations and teaser images go, it is expected to be a scrambler version of the Honda H’ness CB350. The new motorcycle has been teased a couple of times already and we’ll know all the details in a few hours. We’ll be following the launch event closely, join us for all details LIVE at 12 pm. Based on the teaser images, it would come with LED lighting and likely a darker theme, which would be quite the opposite of the H’ness CB350. The rear end of the upcoming motorcycle looks tidier than the H’ness as well. It will share a lot with the H’ness but with a sportier appeal.

