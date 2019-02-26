New Honda CB Unicorn 150 ABS launched at Rs 78,815: Pricier but safer

The new Honda CB Unicorn 150 has been recently updated with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The new model has been launched in India at a price of Rs 78,815 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle has been updated with a single channel ABS which means that the safety equipment operates on front wheel only. Apart from the inclusion of ABS, there are no changes in the new Honda Unicorn. Powering the motorcycle is the same 150cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 12.7 bhp and 12.8 Nm. In terms of features though, the Honda CB Unicorn 150 lacks behind the competition as it gets only the essential ones.

The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The braking system of the motorcycle comprises of 240mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The Honda CB Unicorn has a quite basic yet sporty design language. The front end of the motorcycle gets an angular headlamp with chrome element that gives a premium appeal. The Honda CB Unicorn 150 challenges the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Apache RTR 160 and Hero Achiever 150 in the budget 150cc motorcycle segment.

With the Government of India mandate, all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS mandatorily in the interest of public safety. On the other hand, bikes and scooters below 125cc need to come with a CBS (Combined Braking System). Having said that, all two-wheelers will have to be updated with the said safety equipment by April 2019 before they can be sold in the market.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, what do you think about the new Honda CB Unicorn? Let us know in the comments section below.