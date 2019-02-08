New Honda CB Shine, CB Shine SP launched with CBS: Marginal price hike for better safety

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new CB Shine and CB Shine SP with Combined Braking System (CBS) in India. All thanks to the Government of India mandate, all new two-wheelers with an engine displacement of less than 125cc need to have a CBS mandatory starting April 2019 in the interest of public safety. On the other hand, two-wheelers above 125cc need to have an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The disc brake variants of both the motorcycles were already available with an option of CBS and now the company has offered the said safety equipment to drum brake trims too. With this, the new Honda Shine CB Shine is now available at the dealerships at Rs 57,779 and hence, the new model with CBS will set you back by Rs 559. On the other hand, the Honda CB Shine SP with CBS can now be yours for a price of Rs 64,098 and it demands the same price hike over the price of the outgoing model that was on sale at Rs 63,539. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Apart from the addition of CBS, there are no mechanical changes on the two motorcycles. The Honda CB Shine and CB Shine SP share a 124.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing a maximum power output of 10.1 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 10.3 Nm. The main difference between the two motorcycles is the transmission. While the engine on the Honda CB Shine is paired to a four-speed transmission, the one on the CB Shine SP gets a five-speed unit. The two bikes get conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Honda Shine has remained one of the best selling motorcycles in the 125c segment. The new feature with a marginal price hike not only steps the safety quotient but also makes the two motorcycles more desirable. Stay tuned with us for more such updates.