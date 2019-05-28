New Honda Activa 5G, CB Shine Limited Edition launched: Price starts at Rs 55,032

The new Honda Activa 5G and CB Shine Limited Edition versions have been launched in India. The newly launched Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition has been launched at a price of Rs 55,032 for the Std variant and if you wish to opt the DLX trim, you will have to shell out Rs 56,897. That being said, the new limited edition model demands a premium of Rs 400 over the price of the standard model. On the other hand, the new Honda CB Shine Limited can be yours for a price of Rs 59,083. The price is for the drum brake variant and the disc brake trim will set you back by Rs 63,743. With this, the limited edition model for the Honda CB Shine costs Rs 300 over the standard model. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Honda CB Shine Limited Edition

First, the new Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition gets blacked out wheels and engine along with a dual tone body. All thanks to the visual makeover, the Activa 5G looks a lot sportier than before. Coming to the Honda CB Shine Limited Edition, the updates here are limited to visuals as well. The new model gets new graphics along with a new side cowl for a better appeal. Moreover, the new Honda CB Shine Limited Edition gets two dual-tone colours options of black with metallic silver and black with metallic red.

Mechanically, there are no changes on the two limited edition models. This means that the Honda Activa 5G Limited edition continues to get power from the same 109cc engine that is good for developing 8 bhp of power and 9 Nm of torque. The Honda CB Shine Limited Edition also has the same 124.7cc engine good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 10.1 bhp and 10.3 Nm. For the latest auto news and reviews, visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now.