New Hero Xtreme 160R – Top 5 things to know

The new Hero Xtreme 160R has undergone a major update cosmetically and mechanically. Here are 5 things to know about the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R.

The 160cc motorcycle segment has seen major advances over the years as they play a crucial role in helping riders sharpen their skills before stepping up to a higher displacement motorcycle. They also have to offer a fine balance between style, practicality, performance, and efficiency.

The newest offering in this segment is the new Hero Xtreme 160R, which has seen a major update, both cosmetically and mechanically. Here are the top 5 things to know about the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R.

New Hero Xtreme 160R: Design and colour options

The Hero Xtreme was already a stylish motorcycle and with the new update, Hero MotoCorp has made it look sharper. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R gets a redesigned headlight cluster with tweaked tank shrouds, and a choice between a single or split seat setup, depending on the variant.

Adding to the refreshed design are the new graphics that give the new Xtreme 160R a sporty look. Hero MotoCorp offers the Xtreme 160R in three colour options: Matte Slate Black, Neon Shooting Star, and Blazing Sports Red.

New Hero Xtreme 160R: Engine specifications

The engine has seen an upgrade with the new Xtreme 160R, and it now gets 4 valves instead of two. The engine is a 163cc air-cooled single-cylinder unit and makes 16.6bhp and 14.6Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The updated engine on the Xtreme 160R is OBD-II and E20 compliant, while Hero MotoCorp claims that the new Xtreme 16R can accelerate from 0 to 60kmph in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest motorcycle in the segment.

New Hero Xtreme 160R: Suspension

One of the biggest updates is the new set of KYB USD front suspension on the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R. The higher variant gets non-adjustable 37mm USD forks, while the base variant gets telescopic units. The Xtreme gets a 7-step adjustable rear monoshock, while the front and rear get disc brakes.

New Hero Xtreme 160R: Instrument cluster and features

Another big update is the instrument cluster. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R gets an inverted LCD with Bluetooth connectivity that allows for call alerts. Other features include an updated switch gear, 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, and LED lights amongst others.

New Hero Xtreme 160R: Price and competition

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh onwards and is available in three variants: Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro. The new Hero Xtreme 160R competes primarily with the TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar N160, and others.