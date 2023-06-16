scorecardresearch

New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old Xtreme 160R: Differences explained

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have explained how the new Xtreme 160R 4V fares against the outgoing model.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old Xtreme 160R
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old Xtreme 160R: What all has changed?

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new Xtreme 160R 4V in the Indian market. The prices of the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V start at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom, and it gets a host of updates over its predecessor. Here we have explained the key differences between the new Xtreme 160R 4V and the outgoing model. 

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review

New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old model: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationNew Xtreme 160R 4VOld Xtreme 160R
Engine163.2cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power16.6 bhp14.9 bhp
Torque14.6 Nm14 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed

Hero MotoCorp has updated the powertrain of the Xtreme 160R. The motorcycle is now OBD2 & E20-compliant, gets a four-valve setup and is also more powerful than before. It features a 163.2cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that churns out 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.  

Also Read
xtreme 160r features

New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old model: Hardware and features

In terms of hardware, the Xtreme 160R has got some significant updates. This streetfighter now features upside-down (USD) front forks instead of the conventional telescopic units we get to see on the outgoing model. Braking duties are performed by disc brake at the front and a disc/drum at the rear with a single-channel ABS. It gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.  

xtreme 160r

New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old model: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom, Delhi)
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4VRs 1.27 lakh – Rs 1.37 lakh
Old Hero Xtreme 160RRs 1.22 lakh – Rs 1.30 lakh

The prices of the new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V range from Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh while the old Xtreme 160R used to retail from Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It’s also worth mentioning that the new Xtreme 160R 4V has got some cosmetic updates and is now heavier by almost 5 or 6 kg, depending on the variant.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 16:48 IST
