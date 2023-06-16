New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old Xtreme 160R: Differences explained

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have explained how the new Xtreme 160R 4V fares against the outgoing model.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new Xtreme 160R 4V in the Indian market. The prices of the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V start at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom, and it gets a host of updates over its predecessor. Here we have explained the key differences between the new Xtreme 160R 4V and the outgoing model.

New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old model: Engine and gearbox

Specification New Xtreme 160R 4V Old Xtreme 160R Engine 163.2cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 16.6 bhp 14.9 bhp Torque 14.6 Nm 14 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Hero MotoCorp has updated the powertrain of the Xtreme 160R. The motorcycle is now OBD2 & E20-compliant, gets a four-valve setup and is also more powerful than before. It features a 163.2cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that churns out 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old model: Hardware and features

In terms of hardware, the Xtreme 160R has got some significant updates. This streetfighter now features upside-down (USD) front forks instead of the conventional telescopic units we get to see on the outgoing model. Braking duties are performed by disc brake at the front and a disc/drum at the rear with a single-channel ABS. It gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Old model: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Rs 1.27 lakh – Rs 1.37 lakh Old Hero Xtreme 160R Rs 1.22 lakh – Rs 1.30 lakh

The prices of the new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V range from Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh while the old Xtreme 160R used to retail from Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It’s also worth mentioning that the new Xtreme 160R 4V has got some cosmetic updates and is now heavier by almost 5 or 6 kg, depending on the variant.

