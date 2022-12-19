New Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased again: Launch soon

The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V has been teased once again ahead of its official launch. It will take on the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, TVS Ronin 225, etc.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to introduce the updated version of the Xpulse 200T in the country. The company has once again teased this motorcycle on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent launch. The Xpulse 200T 4V will get an updated engine, cosmetic enhancements and more.

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: What to expect?

The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is likely to sport cosmetic updates, including fork cover gaiters, a visor above the headlamp, new colour schemes, and more. In terms of features, one can expect the motorcycle to get a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, a USB charging port, etc.

(Image: BikeWale)

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Engine and gearbox

The biggest update for this touring motorcycle will be its powertrain. Powering the new Hero Xpulse 200T 4V will be a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor will churn out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Price and rivals

The Hero Xpulse 200T is currently priced at Rs 1.24 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming 4V model to charge a slight premium over the current price. It will take on the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, TVS Ronin 225, etc. In other news, Hero MotoCorp recently discontinued the Xpulse 200 2V in India.

