New Hero Xpulse 200 4V official accessories revealed: Key details

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The official accessories for this adventure motorcycle have now been listed on the company’s official website.

By:October 13, 2021 11:49 AM
Hero Xpulse 200 4V

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India. The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V gets an updated engine with a 4-valve head and more power and torque than before. This adventure motorcycle gets new colour schemes, attractive graphics and an updated LED headlight too. The price of the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been set at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Now, the company has also revealed the official accessories for this adventure motorcycle.   

Xpulse 200 4V Accessories

The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered with several official accessories from Hero MotoCorp. These include luggage options such as a magnetic tank bag and a tail bag. There is also a mobile holder on offer that can be mounted on the motorcycle’s handlebar and this might turn out to be very useful for those adventure junkies who love to explore new places using Google Maps. However, there is no sort of protection cover to protect your device from water or dust. 

The company is also offering knee pads and a Motocross helmet as an optional accessory for the Xpulse 200 4V. Hero MotoCorp’s Motocross helmet looks very cool and it has Xpulse 200’s branding and even the same graphics as the motorcycle. Apart from these accessories, the company is offering four different types of anti-slip seat covers too to match the rider’s riding characteristics. They are – Modern, Tourer, Dual-Tone, and Adventure. However, the prices of these accessories have not been revealed yet. 

Watch Video | Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review:

The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor churns out 19.1 PS of power at 8500 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle is offered in three new colour options. They are Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid. The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered with an optional Rally Kit too. It rivals the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB 200X, etc. 

