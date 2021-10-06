New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

Hero MotoCorp has released several teasers of the upcoming Xpulse 200 4V on its official social media handles. The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on October 7, 2021.

Since the past few days, Hero MotoCorp has been releasing a lot of teasers around the upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V on its official social media handles. The latest teaser video of this adventure motorcycle reveals that the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on October 7, 2021. So, here is what you can expect from the upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V will undergo some major mechanical updates. Currently, this adventure motorcycle is powered by a BS6 compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 2-valve engine. This motor churns out 18.04 PS of power at 8500 RPM and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. It also gets Hero’s XSens programmed fuel injection technology.

The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V will get the same engine but with a 4-valve head and it will be more powerful than the existing Xpulse 200 that gets a 2-valve configuration. The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V is expected to develop around 20 PS of power and the engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The bump in power output will make the new Xpulse 200 4V much better than its predecessor.

Apart from the mechanical updates, Hero MotoCorp might also offer some cosmetic enhancements along with the launch of some new colour variants. Recently, a dual-tone Blue and White coloured Xpulse 200 4V was spotted at a dealer meet. It even had some attractive graphics on the body panels and a ‘4valve’ decal on the fuel tank. The motorcycle might get updated switchgear too.

Watch Video | Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review:

Moreover, this time around, the company might even offer the customers an option to purchase the Xpulse 200 with the Rally kit fitted straight from the factory. The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be launched in India tomorrow. As of now, the Hero Xpulse 200 is priced at Rs 1,23,150, ex-showroom Delhi, and the upcoming model is expected to demand a slight premium over the current version. Upon its launch, the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB 200X, etc.

