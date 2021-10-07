New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

Hero MotoCorp has teased the new Pleasure Plus Xtec on its social media handles ahead of its official launch. The upcoming Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will get a host of new features.

Hero MotoCorp is planning to update most of its two-wheelers ahead of the festive season to boost its sales. The company is all set to launch the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India today and soon, the automaker will introduce the new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec too. The upcoming Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec has been officially teased by the company on its social media handles.

The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will be based on the current top-spec Platinum variant of the scooter. However, it will be offered with a host of new modern features. The teaser video reveals that the Pleasure Plus Xtec will feature a new all-LED headlamp along with a LED DRL. Moreover, there will be a lot of chrome accents on the scooter along with Hero MotoCorp’s 3D insignia.

Another notable feature of the upcoming Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will be its instrument cluster. The gearless scooter will now feature a new semi-analogue semi-digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity. The teaser video reveals that the new digital console of the Pleasure Plus Xtec will show incoming call alerts, SMS alerts, missed call alerts, and even the phone’s battery status.

Mechanically, it will remain similar to the Pleasure Plus’ other variants and will be powered by a BS6 compliant 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT. The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will be launched in India very soon and it is expected to be priced around Rs 70,000, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter 110, etc.

