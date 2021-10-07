New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

Hero MotoCorp has teased the new Pleasure Plus Xtec on its social media handles ahead of its official launch. The upcoming Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will get a host of new features.

By:October 7, 2021 10:56 AM
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec

Hero MotoCorp is planning to update most of its two-wheelers ahead of the festive season to boost its sales. The company is all set to launch the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India today and soon, the automaker will introduce the new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec too. The upcoming Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec has been officially teased by the company on its social media handles. 

The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will be based on the current top-spec Platinum variant of the scooter. However, it will be offered with a host of new modern features. The teaser video reveals that the Pleasure Plus Xtec will feature a new all-LED headlamp along with a LED DRL. Moreover, there will be a lot of chrome accents on the scooter along with Hero MotoCorp’s 3D insignia. 

Another notable feature of the upcoming Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will be its instrument cluster. The gearless scooter will now feature a new semi-analogue semi-digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity. The teaser video reveals that the new digital console of the Pleasure Plus Xtec will show incoming call alerts, SMS alerts, missed call alerts, and even the phone’s battery status.  

Also Read: Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125’s price hiked: New prices

Mechanically, it will remain similar to the Pleasure Plus’ other variants and will be powered by a BS6 compliant 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT. The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec will be launched in India very soon and it is expected to be priced around Rs 70,000, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the Honda Activa 6G, TVS Jupiter 110, etc. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

kWh Bikes raises $2 m from Let's Venture, Paytm CEO & others

kWh Bikes raises $2 m from Let's Venture, Paytm CEO & others

Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120km range, new BMS & more

Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120km range, new BMS & more

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

Ola acquires geospatial company GeoSpoc

Ola acquires geospatial company GeoSpoc

Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details

Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition: What makes it Special?

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition: What makes it Special?

October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Royal Enfield Classic 500 reimagined as a vintage trials bike celebrating Johnny Brittain

Royal Enfield Classic 500 reimagined as a vintage trials bike celebrating Johnny Brittain

Mahindra Thar crosses 75,000 bookings: 50% customers opt for Automatic variants

Mahindra Thar crosses 75,000 bookings: 50% customers opt for Automatic variants