New Hero Maestro Edge 125, Pleasure launching tomorrow: Key things to know

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch two new scooters in India tomorrow. The company will be launching the new Maestro Edge 125 and the new Pleasure at an event in New Delhi tomorrow. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 was displayed in India for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo and its takes styling and design inspiration from the standard 110cc model. On the other hand, the new 2019 Hero Pleasure is a major departure in design compared to the outgoing model. The new Pleasure was snapped a few days back during a TVC shoot with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Reportedly, the new Pleasure will get a 110cc engine as against the 102cc engine on the present day model. Also, the new 2019 Hero Maestro Edge is expected to be India's first fuel injected scooter. Both these scooters are expected to get some modern and convenience-enhancing features like an all LED headlamp, a digital-analog instrument cluster, external fuel fill and more. Furthermore, the two scooters will most likely get the company's i3s technology for fuel saving. Under this mechanism, the engine of the scooter gets shut down automatically when the engine is in idle for over 5 seconds. The engine comes to life again when the rider presses the brake lever.

The new 2019 Hero Maestro Edge will demand a significant premium over the price of the current 110cc model and is expected to be priced close to the Rs 55,000 mark. The same goes for the new Hero Pleasure as well. More details on the two to be revealed tomorrow, so stay tuned with us for the updates.

All the instant updates to be updated in our live blog, so watch this space for all the action. Catch the latest auto news and reviews on Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!