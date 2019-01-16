New Hero HF Deluxe launched at a price of Rs 48,942: Gets more safety at Rs 2,000 extra

The new Hero HF Deluxe has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 48,942. The motorcycle is available for sale in two variants with the other one costing Rs 49,300 (both prices being ex-showroom, Delhi). The biggest highlight of the new model is the IBS (Integrated Braking System) that results in safer braking. The mechanism is similar to Combined Braking system under which both brakes are applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever only. The safety update comes at a time when all two wheelers having an engine displacement lesser than 125cc need to come with a CBS type mechanism starting April 2019.

Powering the Hero HF Deluxe IBS is the same 97cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission. The carbureted engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 8.2 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 8.05 Nm. The engine comes with the company's i3s technology that helps in fuel saving. Under this, the engine shuts down automatically when in idle and the gearbox is in neutral for over five seconds. The motor comes to life again when the rider presses the clutch lever.

The graphics on the motorcycle have also been revised in order to make the new model appeal more. The motorcycle gets drum brakes at both ends and the new IBS model offers a bigger rear unit at 130mm to offer a better stopping power. The suspension system of the new Hero HF Deluxe IBS gets conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

Hero HF Deluxe has been one of the best selling motorcycles not just in the company's line up but across India. The addition of new features not only make the HF Deluxe more desirable but also make the motorcycle safer than before. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!