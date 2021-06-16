New Hero Glamour Xtec leaked: Range-topping variant to get these features

The upcoming Hero Glamour XTec can be seen as an effort by the brand to give a tougher fight to the Honda Shine that is currently India's best-selling 125cc motorcycle.

Updated: Jun 16, 2021 6:12 PM

 

Hero MotoCorp will soon be launching a new variant of its popular 125cc motorcycle – Glamour. Dubbed as the XTec, the said trim will sit at the top in the food chain of the Glamour family and hence, will get some significant differences. The company’s Super Splendor and Glamour haven’t been able to set the sales charts on fire and challenge the likes of India’s best-selling bike – Shine in real sense. For this reason, the company might be offering some additional features to Glamour soon and launch a new variant with a XTec suffix. Now, as per a leaked presentation, the new Hero Glamour XTec will come with a fully-digital instrument cluster compared to a digital-analog unit on the standard model.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AUTOVERSE (@autoverse_ind)

The said console will include bits like a gear position indicator along with digital tachometer and also, real-time fuel consumption readout. The presentation also reveals that the said XTec will offer a slight 2 percent better fuel efficiency compared to the standard model. The upcoming Hero Glamour XTec will be launched in India in three colour options namely Techno Black, Grey Blue and Grey Red. The standard model is currently available at the showrooms for a starting price of Rs 73,000 (ex-showroom). That said, expect the new model to demand a premium of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, given the new features on offer.

More details to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Do let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Hero Glamour XTec!

Image source: Autoverse_ind (Instagram)

