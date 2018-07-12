New generation Yamaha R25, R3 under development: R1 inspired design and new features

Yamaha is working on the new generation YZF-R25 and R3 and these are expected to hit the markets sometime next year. The information has been leaked by folks at TMC Blog and the report states that the new generation Yamaha R25 will make its global debut at GIIAS 2018 auto show in Indonesia that will take place from 2nd to 12th August. The new Yamaha R25 and R3 will reportedly get the same styling as the litre-class R1. That said, one can expect aggressive LED headlamps up front along with a sharper looking tail end on the two motorcycles just like the new generation R15. Yamaha could also use a completely new chassis for the two motorcycles in the favour of better handling and stability. The new generation models will come with upside down forks but the feature will most likely be limited for global markets only. In order to keep the costs in check, there is a healthy possibility that the India-spec model will employ conventional telescopic units, as was the case with the new R15.

2019 Yamaha YZF-R25

The new generation Yamaha YZF-R25 and R3 will get power from the same 251cc and 321cc engines respectively that run the present day models. However, you can expect a bump in power and torque figures along with the inclusion of Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology that has been employed on the new R15. We can see revisions to the instrument cluster as well and the digital-analog units might be replaced with fully digital ones.

Watch our Yamaha Fazer 25 video review here:

Out of the two motorcycles, Yamaha only sells the R3 in India and the India-spec model got a facelift a few months back with additional bits like grippier Metzeler tyres and a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). For this reason, the company will not consider launching the new R3 here anytime soon. When launched, the upcoming 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 will demand a significant premium over the price of the current model that is on sale in India at Rs 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle locks its horns with the likes of Benelli 302R and Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the new generation model will definitely take this fight to a new level for Yamaha.

Source: TMC Blog