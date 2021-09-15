New-Gen Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch on September 21: Key Details

Yamaha Motor India has revealed the launch date of the new-gen Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M. Both these motorcycles will be launched on September 21, 2021.

Yamaha R15M - Image source: revnitro_official (Instagram)

Yamaha Motor India has finally announced the launch date of the new-generation Yamaha R15 V4. This time, the company might also launch a new ‘M’ variant of the motorcycle in the country. Yamaha has recently sent out an invitation to the media to experience a new chapter of ‘RDNA’. Both these new Yamaha motorcycles will be launched in India virtually on September 21, 2021.

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M: What’s New?

The new-gen Yamaha R15 V4 will feature a host of cosmetic changes. As per spy shots, it will get a completely new front fascia. The new Yamaha R15 V4 will take design inspiration from the middle-weight supersport Yamaha R7. It will feature an LED projector set-up at the centre that will be flanked by LED DRLs. Moreover, the motorcycle will get a re-designed visor, new fairing and a muscular fuel tank. The exhaust too will be new and the company will also offer attractive new colours and graphics on body panels. The R15M will be sportier than the regular R15 V4.

The Yamaha R15, in its fourth-gen avatar, will finally also get USD or upside-down forks at the front for the Indian market. At the rear, it will continue to get a mono-shock absorber. The new R15 V4 and the R15M will be getting disc brakes at either end for stopping duties and Yamaha will offer dual-channel ABS as standard on these motorcycles. The upcoming R15 V4 and the R15M might also get a new LCD display for the instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M: Engine Specifications

The Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M might get the same engine as the current R15 V3, albeit with some minor tweaks. Currently, the Yamaha R15 V3 is powered by a BS6 compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and it gets fuel injection technology too. This motor churns out 18.6 PS of maximum power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology too.

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M: Launch Date and Price

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch date of the new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M. Both these motorcycles will be launched in the country on September 21, 2021. Currently, the Yamaha R15 V3 is priced in India from Rs 1.56 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The upcoming R15 V4 might charge a premium of around Rs 5,000 – Rs 10,000 over the current model.

