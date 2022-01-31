New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in the UK: Priced from Rs 4.47 lakh

The new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been launched in the United Kingdom. In the UK, this Made-in-India retro motorcycle has been priced from GBP 4439 (approximately INR 4.47 lakh).

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a very popular retro motorcycle not just in the Indian market, but all over the world. In September 2021, this Madras-based Indian two-wheeler maker launched the new-generation Classic 350 in India. And now, this motorcycle has been launched in the United Kingdom too. The Made-in-India new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been launched in the UK at a starting price of GBP 4439 (approximately INR 4.47 lakh).

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 was first launched in India in 2008 and after 13 years, it got its biggest update yet. Moreover, within 100 days of its official launch, the new-generation Classic 350 achieved the 1 lakh production milestone in the country. The United Kingdom is the latest country to get the Made-in-India new-generation Classic 350. It is already on sale in some other global markets, including Europe, South Asia, Australia, and South America.

Talking about its engine specifications, the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 bids adieu to the old 346cc UCE mill and instead gets the company’s new J-series motor. It is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 20 hp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This is the same motor that does its duty in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 too.

Watch Video | New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

The new-generation Classic 350 shares its underpinnings with the Meteor 350. In terms of hardware, this retro motorcycle gets telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, it sports a disc brake at the front while at the rear, one can choose between a disc or a drum unit with single or dual-channel ABS. The new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently priced in India between Rs 1.87 lakh – Rs 2.18 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

