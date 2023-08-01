New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: What to expect?

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to share its mechanicals with the other 350cc RE models including Classic, Meteor and Hunter.

Royal Enfield will be bringing out the new generation Bullet 350 at the end of this month. The Bullet 350 has been in continued production since 1932, making it the oldest motorcycle with a history of over 90 years. For the longest time in the Indian market, the Bullet was synonymous with the entire Enfield brand.

Although it isn’t the highest-selling model for Royal Enfield anymore, the Bullet still holds a cult following among riders who are brand loyalists. Hence, launch of the new-gen Bullet holds great significance for the Eischer-owned bikemaker. Ahead of its expected debut on August 30, let us look at what to expect from the new Bullet.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Expected design

Royal Enfield is unlikely to tinker with the modern classic design of the Bullet 350 since it is the bike’s biggest universal selling point. As seen in the multiple spy images of the new-gen Bullet 350, the overall styling of the bike remains largely unchanged, barring a new circular taillight and a flat round headlamp with a chrome bezel similar to Classic 350.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (pic: Gaadiwaadi)

Comparing the design of Classic 350 with the upcoming Bullet 350, the latter will receive a single-piece seat unlike the split-seat setup offered in the former. The Bullet 350 is also expected to get a slightly taller handlebar than Classic 350, that offers a slightly more relaxed rider’s triangle than its sibling.

The Bullet 350 will stick to its retro charm with only wire-spoke wheels on offer. Changes are also expected to be made on the front and rear fenders. Other highlights include a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a part-analogue and part-digital instrument console; and a peashooter exhaust muffler.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: New underpinnings

The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will receive brand new underpinnings based on the J-series platform. Hence, it will be underpinned by a double downtube frame suspended on conventional telescopic forks up front and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties will be handled by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake accompanied by a single-channel ABS.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: New engine

The outgoing 346cc UCE engine in the current Bullet will be replaced by the new J-series engine propelling the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. Powering the new Bullet 350 will be a 349cc single-cylinder, air/oil–cooled engine that kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Expected prices

It is yet unknown if the new-gen Bullet will be the brand’s most affordable model or will be positioned between Hunter and Classic. With Hunter 350 having a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is very difficult for Royal Enfield to price the new Bullet 350 below this. Expect the new-gen Bullet to be priced in between Rs 1.70-1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).