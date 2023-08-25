New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 specs leaked

The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 won’t be offered with a kick start that was a key attribute for the bike until now.

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new generation Bullet 350. Ahead of its launch on 1 September 2023, details regarding specs of the upcoming Bullet have been revealed courtesy of a leaked brochure. Let us look at some of the key highlights from the next-gen Bullet.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variants & features

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be offered in three variants. The base trim will come in two colour variants– Military Black and Military Red, which will be offered with a single channel ABS with a front disc and rear drum brake setup. The mid- and top-spec variant of the new-gen Bullet will come with a dual-channel ABS with front and rear disc brake setup.

Another major highlight is the updated instrument panel borrowed from Classic Reborn featuring an analogue speedometer with a small digital LCD screen for added readouts like the fuel level bar, trip metre and more. It can also receive a USB charging port, probably on the top-spec trim.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Styling

The mid-spec variant will come with the traditional golden pinstripe around the fuel tank, signature of the Bullet standard. Both base and mid-spec variants will come with a gold 3D emblem, chrome engine and mirrors, whereas the top-spec will flaunt a blacked-out engine and rear view mirrors, lending some sportiness to the retro bike.

Overall the styling will remain true to the legacy of the OG Bullet with retro aesthetics like a circular headlamp, round tail lamp from Classic Reborn, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a chrome exhaust, and wire-spoke wheels. The leaked brochure also suggests that the top-spec model will feature a traditional hood above its headlamp while the other variants will receive simple round encasings.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Specs

The new-gen Bullet will be underpinned by the new J-series platform featuring a twin downtube frame. As a result, it will also borrow the new 349cc, SOHC, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled motor from the Classic, Meteor, and Hunter. The new long-stroke motor kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque in the other J-series models. It will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

As for cycle parts, the new Bullet 350 will be running on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels shod with fatter 100 section front and 120 section rear tyres.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Accessories, warranty

Royal Enfield will also offer a bunch of accessories for the new Bullet 350. The brochure has revealed that it could get options like a new seat, rear luggage rack, footpegs, turn indicators, sump guard, engine crash guard, panniers and more. The company will offer a standard warranty of 3 years/30,000 km which can be extended up to 5 years/50,000 km (whichever earlier).

(Source: Rushlane)