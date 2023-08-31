Royal Enfield is expected to position the new-gen Bullet 350 below the Classic 350 and above the Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield will be launching the new generation Bullet 350 tomorrow. Launch of the new Bullet 350 has been anticipated for a very long time. Ahead of its launch, the Chennai-based bikemaker is rigorously campaigning for the motorcycle through its social media handles. Let’s look at what to expect from the new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Same design with subtle updates

Like the Classic Reborn, the new-gen Bullet 350 will carry forward the same overall design from its predecessor with subtle styling updates. The most noticeable visual feature highlighted in the recent social media teasers is the new 3D Royal Enfield insignia with new colour treatment and a small crown symbol bringing royalty into the picture.

The other significant visual update is a smaller rear fender that gives the bike a different look from its rear end. Bullet will now receive the same round taillight as the Classic Reborn, a departure from the rectangular unit offered previously. The circular headlamp is now flatter encased within chrome bezels. Besides these updates, Royal Enfield has retained all the classic retro elements of Bullet.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: New underpinnings

The new Bullet 350 will be based on the J-series platform currently underpinning other 350cc models like Classic Reborn, Meteor and Hunter. The twin downtube frame sits on conventional telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The motorcycle will roll on 18-inch front and rear wire-spoked alloy wheels shod with tubed tyres. Moreover, the tyres appear to be fatter than the ones in the outgoing unit.

Also Read New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 specs leaked

Braking duties will be carried out by disc brakes at front and rear accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The base variant will receive a single-channel ABS with a rear drum brake.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Specs, features

Powering the new Bullet 350 is a 349cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that puts out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. As for features, the new-gen Bullet will get a revised instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and a digital inset with an odometer, fuel gauge and a service reminder. It is also expected to get a USB charging port.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Expected prices

Upon launch, expect prices for the new Bullet 350 to start around Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). This would make it the second most affordable motorcycle in Enfield’s stable after Hunter 350.