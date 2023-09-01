New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at Rs 1.73 lakh

Bookings for the new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 have begun while deliveries will commence from 3 September 2023.

After a long promotional campaign on social media, Royal Enfield has finally launched the new generation model of Bullet 350. Available in three variants– base Military, mid-spec Standard, and top-spec Black Gold, prices for the new-gen Bullet start at Rs Rs 1,73,562 and go up to Rs Rs 2,15,801 (both prices ex-showroom).

New-gen RE Bullet 350 variants Ex-showroom price Military- Black and Red Rs 1,73,562 Standard- Black and Maroon Rs 1,97,436 Black and Gold Rs 2,15,801 New-gen RE Bullet 350 prices

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched: Design

As expected, Royal Enfield hasn’t tinkered too much with the design of the new Bullet. Notable visual updates include a slightly longer front fender, a shorter squared-off rear fender, a single-piece seat with slightly different contouring, rectangular side boxes, and new headlamps and taillamp borrowed from Classic Reborn.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 colour options

While the shape appears to be same, the matte and gloss black fuel tank flaunts a new copper and gold 3D badge, a crown insignia and copper pinstriping. Another noticeable update is the peashooter exhaust muffler. The company is offering five colour options with the new Bullet 350 namely Military Black, Military Red, Standard Black, Standard Maroon, and Black Gold, some of them offered with a blacked-out engine finish.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched: Specs, features

The new-gen Bullet 350 is based on the same J-series platform that other 350cc models like Classic Reborn, Meteor and Hunter. The twin downtube frame sits on conventional telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The motorcycle will roll on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels shod with tubed tyres that are fatter than the outgoing ones.

RE Bullet 350 intrument cluster

Braking duties are carried out by 300mm front and 270mm rear discs aided by dual-channel ABS in the mid-spec and top-spec variants. The base-spec model gets a drum brake at rear with a single-channel ABS. As usual, Royal Enfield is offering multiple accessories and customisation options via the MiY configurator.

Powering the new Bullet is a 349cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that puts out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. As for features, the new-gen Bullet gets halogen headlamp and taillamp, a USB charging port, and a revised instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and a digital inset with an odometer, fuel gauge and a service reminder.