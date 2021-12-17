New-gen RE Classic 350 achieves 1 lakh production milestone in 100 days

The new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched in September this year and it has now achieved the 1 lakh production milestone. It is priced from Rs 1.84 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a very popular retro motorcycle in the Indian market. It was first launched in India in 2008 and within no time, it went on to become the best-selling RE in the country. After 13 years, the Classic 350 got its biggest update yet. The new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched in September this year and now within months from launch, this retro motorcycle has achieved the 1 lakh production milestone in India.

The 1,00,000th unit of the new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been rolled out of the company’s production facility in Tamil Nadu. This milestone becomes more special because RE has managed to achieve this feat despite production constraints and supply chain issues owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from India, the new-gen Classic 350 is sold in some other global markets too, which include Europe, South Asia, Australia, and South America.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

Talking about its specs, the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 bids adieu to the old 346cc UCE mill and instead gets the company’s new J-series motor. It is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This is the same motor that does its duty in the Meteor 350 too.

The new-generation Classic 350 shares its underpinnings with the Meteor 350. In terms of hardware, it gets telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle sports a disc brake at the front while at the rear, one can choose between a disc/drum with single or dual-channel ABS. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently priced in India between Rs 1.84 lakh – Rs 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

