The new-gen KTM Duke 390 and Duke 250 will be available for sale in all KTM showrooms across the country by mid-September.

After making their global debut last month, KTM has officially launched the new generation models of Duke 390 and Duke 250 in India. While the former is priced at Rs 3,10,520, the latter commands a price tag of Rs 2,39,000 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both models are now available for booking at a token amount of Rs 4,499 through the company’s official website. In their latest iteration, the naked streetfighters not only get a revised styling but heavily reworked mechanicals. The new-gen Duke models are now underpinned by an all-new trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame.

New-gen KTM Duke 390, Duke 250: Design

While the new KTM Duke 390, gets a more radical design upgrade over the outgoing model, the new Duke 350 gets more subtle and evolutionary design updates over its predecessor. Nevertheless, both models offer considerable similarities in terms of styling. For starters, both naked street fighters get new split-type LED headlamps and the same alloy wheels as the new-gen Duke 390.

The fuel tank is more muscular than ever accompanied by tank shrouds that gives the bike a beefy appearance, despite its compact proportions. The floating rear section doesn’t get any body panels with the rear subframe completely exposed. The side-slung exhaust muffler has given way to an underbelly unit. Further, there are some new body graphics that lend both motorcycles sportier aesthetics.

New-gen KTM Duke 390, Duke 250: Hardware specs

As mentioned earlier, both bikes are underpinned by an all-new steel trellis frame supported by a pressure die-cast aluminium sub-frame with an aluminium swingarm at the rear. The chassis sits on 43mm WP Apex front forks and a new off-set, preload adjustable rear mono-shock, both offering 150mm wheel travel.

2024 KTM Duke 250

However, the new Duke 390 gets a completely adjustable suspension setup with 5-click rebound and compression adjustable front forks; and 5-click rebound adjustable and 10-click preload adjustable mono-shock. Anchorage is carried out by larger front and rear discs, complemented by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycles roll on new lighter 17-inch alloy wheels shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Also Read KTM 390 Duke – New vs old differences explained

New-gen KTM Duke 390, Duke 250: Features

In terms of features, the new-gen Duke 390 and Duke 250 receive common features such as Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire, slipper Clutch, a 5-inch fully-digital instrumentation, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and Type-C charging port. Both motorcycles offer an 800mm seat height with an optional 820mm seat.

2024 KTM Duke 390 with 5-inch TFT console

The Duke 390 gets conveniences such as MTC with ride modes, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, and a TFT display for instrument panel over the Duke 250.

New-gen KTM Duke 390, Duke 250: Powertrain specs

Powering the new-gen KTM Duke 390 is new 399cc engine making 44bhp and 39 Nm of torque, 1bhp and 2Nm more than the previous model. On the other hand, the Duke 250 is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 30bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both duties are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM claims best power-to-weight ratios for both Duke 390 and Duke 250, in their respective segments.