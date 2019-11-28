New features common to BS-VI two-wheelers: Fuel injection, LED headlights and more

In the last few weeks, we saw many BS-VI vehicles being rolled out. This is just the tip of the iceberg. In December, we will see many more companies coming ahead and launching their BS-VI products. While the four-wheeler makers have been a bit slow in launching their products, the two-wheeler ones are going the full shebang these days. We saw the launch of the Apache RTR as well as Jupiter BS-VI models. Moreover, there also was the Yamaha FZ 150 series that got a cleaner heart. These motorcycles have many a common thing. Here are a few of them.

Fuel injection

There is no beating around the bush with this one. Manufacturers have been very clear and the suppliers too have been intimated. Fuel injection is one of the key components for achieving BS-VI compliance. Along with the addition of this, one will also get an Fi indication on the meter panel. If this light stays lit even after you've covered some distance, then its time you get the vehicle to the service centre.

Silent start

Many manufacturers have been introducing this feature. One doesn't hear the gear mesh noise while self-starting the vehicle. However, once the engine is on, you do hear it through the exhaust. Honda has introduced this on their Activa 125 as well as the SP125. The new Apaches also get this feature.

Side stand alert

While many like Hero and Bajaj used to offer this feature, HMSI has gone one up and now offers an engine inhibitor. It doesn't allow the engine to start when the side stand is up. The Splendor i-Smart BS-VI also gets a side stand indicator. We expect many other manufacturers to follow this route as it will add value to the entire increased price equation.

Improved efficiency

For petrol engines. almost all of the manufacturers are claiming that their BS-VI models sip less fuel. TVS, for example, says that the Jupiter BS-VI is 15 per cent more efficient. Others though aren't so forthcoming with the numbers but internal sources have indeed added that these motorcycles have a reported increase in efficiency when compared with their BS-IV counterparts.

Weight gain

It is noteworthy that the BS-VI conversion brings about an increase in weight by around 3kg. The newly-launched Apache twins have gained weight and so have FZ models. This is primarily due to the additional equipment, the weight of the fuel injection system and so on.

Power/torque loss

Almost all of the two-wheelers that have moved to BS-VI compliance have reported a drop in their power/torque numbers. Except for the SP125 which has reported an increase in the numbers, all other recent launches have had a drop.

LED headlights

To ensure that customers get the bang for their buck with these BS-VI models, makers are offering LED headlights as standard. The new Apaches, FZ as well as the Activa 125 and SP125 have got LED headlights. Unfortunately, Hero isn't offering the Splendor with a LED headlight.