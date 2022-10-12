New Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition – All you need to know

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition is easily the most drool-worthy motorcycle in India now, and here’s everything you need to know about the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition.

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition in India, priced at Rs 31.48 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings are open for the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition and deliveries are set to commence in November.

If you’re still not sure if this is the motorcycle for you, here’s all you need to know about the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition to help you decide.

Chassis and design

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition is based on the same platform as the Multistrada V4, however, it has been tweaked to give the motorcycle better handling and has undergone a weight-shedding process. Two of the most important factors that have contributed towards weight-shedding are the new forged aluminium Marchesini wheels and the single-sided swingarm.

Other tweaks to the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition over the regular motorcycle include repositioned footpegs that are now higher and rear-set for better lean angles, a lower and narrow handlebar, and a shorter screen.

Features and equipment

In terms of equipment, the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition gets an electronic Ohlins suspension that adjusts itself based on the rider’s riding style, meaning it stiffens up the faster it’s ridden. The suspension offers 170 mm of wheel travel, and the wheels are kept in check with Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers, the same as the Panigale V4.

Other features include 17-inch wheels, a Carbon fibre front mudguard, an Akrapovic muffler, full LED headlight with a DRL system and Ducati Cornering Lights, and a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console that supports six languages, amongst others.

Engine specifications

Powering the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition is a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo liquid-cooled engine that makes 167 bhp and 125 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The V4 can turn off its rear banks for better heat management and Ducati claims that the V4 power plant weighs just 66.7 kg, 1.2 kg lighter than the V-Twin model.

Ducati claims that the spring-drive valve train has been tested for over 2 lakh kilometres and the valve play checks have an interval of 60,000 km.

Electronics

To keep all the power in check, the Pikes Peak edition of the Multistrada V4 gets a ton of electronic nannies. The motorcycle gets Radar technology front and rear that supports Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, four riding modes: Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, wheelie control, traction control, quickshifter, vehicle hold control, and more.