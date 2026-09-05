New Ducati Monster review: Monster when you want, a docile cat otherwise

A bike with a dual personality, a strong heritage, and a ‘stripped away’ design, but expensive.

Having previously pushed Ducati’s flagship long-distance machines – the Multistrada V4 S and the Multistrada V4 Rally – to their absolute limits on Italian highways, I had a solid understanding of the Italian brand’s engineering refinement. But getting on the fifth-generation 2026 Ducati Monster across the congested streets of New Delhi offered a completely unique perspective.

What’s the Monster?

To appreciate the new Monster, one must look back at its 30-plus-year heritage.

1st Gen (1993/M900): Debuted at the 1992 Cologne Show, creating the ‘Sport Naked’ category with a simple formula: a Superbike chassis paired with a road engine.

2nd Gen (2008/Monster 1100): Refined the iconic muscle with sharper lines and V-twin power.

3rd Gen (2014/Monster 1200): Introduced liquid-cooled Testastretta performance.

4th Gen (2021): Introduced a lightweight aluminium monocoque frame.

5th Gen (2026): Redesigned from scratch with the new V2 engine, lighter chassis, and sharp Red Dot Award-winning styling.

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Why is it famous?

The Monster democratised the Ducati brand, and brought new buyers to the showrooms because it looked more accessible and simpler than other Ducati bikes.

How does it ride?

On the move, it didn’t turn as many heads as a massive Multistrada would. But, at red lights, its muscular stance made others realise it’s something special. When the lights turned green, the 890-cc V2 engine (111 hp and 91.1 Nm of torque) instantly left traffic in the rear-view mirror.

But more than power, what I absolutely loved was its light weight. At 175 kg (wet, no fuel), the new Monster is nimble, and navigating the narrow, crowded lanes of West Delhi’s markets was remarkably easy, aided by a low 815-mm seat height and upright right position.

This new V2 engine, equipped with Intake Variable Timing (IVT), delivers over 80% of its torque between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm. In Urban or Road mode, it purrs like a docile cat, and rides like butter in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Switch it to Sport mode, and it shows you what the true power is, and why motorcyclists love these machines. While I couldn’t test the fuel efficiency, expect a figure of around 20 km/litre.

Should you buy it?

Starting at Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom, for the standard Ducati Red version, and Rs 14.45 lakh for the Monster+ in Iceberg White, it is expensive.

At a time when the world is shifting towards mid-capacity bikes (350-750 cc), the Monster occupies an exclusive space – not designed for high sales, but focused on rides who get high on two-wheeler adrenaline.

While Delhi’s roads didn’t allow me to explore its full capability, the Monster demonstrated its dual personality: docile enough for everyday city riding, yet fierce when you want it to be.