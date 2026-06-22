New Ducati Desmo250 MX: A bike capable of reaching 15,000 RPM

Ducati expands its off-road portfolio with the global debut of the 2026 Desmo250 MX, featuring a high-revving 44.5 bhp desmodromic engine, advanced traction control, and a lightweight 103 kg track-ready chassis.

Ducati is writing a new chapter with the Desmo250 MX. One year after debuting the 450 MX, the Italian automaker is expanding its off-road lineup with a high-performance 249-cc engine that can redefine the motocross segment.

What makes it unique is this 24.7-kg engine that unleashes 44.5 bhp can touch an unprecedented 15,000 rpm (regular bike engines redline at 10,000 rpm). Developed on the track in the Italian Prestige MX2 championship, the bike utilises Ducati’s desmodromic valve timing to let riders hold gears longer and maintain a flat torque curve.

The bike weighs just 103 kg, and has a specialised Showa suspension. It also introduces a patented Ducati Traction Control system that measures actual rear wheel spin to deliver linear intervention, alongside an app-based predictive maintenance algorithm.

While European deliveries will begin in July 2026, Ducati has stated that the bike’s availability for the Indian market will be communicated in due course.