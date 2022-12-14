New Ducati DesertX – Top 5 things to know

Here are the top 5 things to know about the newly-launched Ducati DesertX to know if this is the motorcycle for you.

The Ducati DesertX is probably one of the most sought-after motorcycles in the middle-weight adventure motorcycle segment, as it is unlike any other Ducati. The DesertX is more off-road focused, giving its competitors like the BMW GS 850 and the Triumph Tiger 900 a run for their money.

Here are the top 5 things to know about the newly-launched Ducati DesertX to know if this is the motorcycle for you.

Design and platform

The new Ducati DesertX is based on a trellis frame, albeit a new one. The frame was developed keeping in mind the type of off-road usage the motorcycle will be put through, Ducati even calling it off-road-proof. This has allowed the Italian motorcycle maker to give the DesertX a narrow profile and a tall stance.

Complimenting the new chassis is a retro design with a half fairing up front that blends into the fuel tank seamlessly. The twin round headlights add to the retro design while the exposed rear section makes the motorcycle look sleek.

Features and equipment

The Ducati DesertX gets long travel, fully-adjustable KYB suspension at both ends, with the front offering 230mm of travel while the rear has 220mm. Complementing the travel is a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear, which all put together offers 250mm of ground clearance. The DesertX gets twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear with ABS, an upright windshield, and Brembo brakes.

The motorcycle is tall, no doubt. The saddle height is 875mm while an optional lower seat part of the accessories kit brings the height down to 865mm. Ducati even offers a lowering kit to bring the height further down to 845mm. Also, a 5.0-inch TFT display takes care of the instrumentation and display.

Another interesting accessory on offer is the secondary fuel tank that sits at the rear section of the motorcycle. The 8-litre secondary tank, combined with the regular 21-litre tank offers a total of 29-litres of fuel, on par with its competition.

Engine and gearbox

Powering the DesertX is a 937cc Testastretta L-twin engine that is also seen on the Ducati Multistrada V2, Supersport 950, Monster, and Hypermotard 950. The engine makes 108bhp and 92Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an up-and-down quick shifter.

Ducati has spaced the service interval of the DesertX at 15,000km while every 30,000km it requires a valve clearance check. The motorcycle maker also offers a 24-month or a 48-month warranty for select markets.

Electronics and comfort

The adventure motorcycle gets a host of electronic aids that include Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), an anti-theft system, turn-by-turn navigation, heated grips, fog lamps, and self-cancelling blinkers amongst others. The engine too gets different ride modes that alter the throttle response and power delivery.

The safety net includes wheelie control, traction control, cornering ABS, engine brake control, cruise control, and more.

Price

The Ducati DesertX is priced at Rs 17.91 lakh ex-showroom, while its competitors, the Triumph Tiger 900 is priced between Rs 13.7 lakh and 15.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the BMW GS 850 carries a price of Rs 12.50 lakh for the standard one while the model with a larger fuel tank costs Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom.