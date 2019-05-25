New Ducati 959 Panigale with Panigale V4 like face spied testing: What to expect!

Ducati is working on an update for the Panigale 959. The test mule of the bike was recently spotted testing somewhere in Europe and the spy shots of the same have surfaced curtsey MCN. With the help of these spy shots, it has become clear that the baby Panigale is not going to get a de-tuned version of the bigger Panigale V4. Instead, it will continue to offer a V-Twin engine. Another interesting thing which has also become clear is that the updated version of the 959 is going to get a front fascia which is similar to that of the V4.

The bodywork of the bike has undergone a major overhaul. However, a few components, like the belly pan, rear end and the tank retain the same design. One of the major differences between the old and the new version of the 959 is the rather large exhaust collector. Talking about the engine, visually, it looks exactly like the one used in the current bike because of its casings. That said, there are chances that the Ducati has altered the internals of the unit and bumped up its displacement and hence result in a slight increase in its power output.

Another change on the new Ducati 959 Panigale is the introduction of a single-sided swingarm. The same looks to be borrowed from the 1299. Going by what is seen in the images, i.e the suspension and the pillion hangers, the model on test appears to be a standard iteration. However, expect the same to offer multiple variants when launched. It is likely that Ducati is going to debut this bike later this year, during the month of November, at this year's EICMA motorcycle show. After its unveiling, the bike is going to be launched in the European markets sometime during the year 2020.

Image Source: MCN