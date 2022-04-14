New BMW F 900 XR launched in India; Priced at Rs. 12.30 lakh

BMW has claimed a top speed of over 200kmph with the new F 900 XR and a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

BMW has launched the new F 900 XR in India at a whopping price tag of Rs. 12.30 lakh, ex-showroom. The adventure sports tourer is offered as a completely built-up unit in a single Sport Style (Racing Red) colour scheme.



Touted as BMW F 900 XR Pro, the adventure sports tourer is offered with a standard warranty of 3 years, unlimited kilometers. Interested buyers can extend the warranty of the bike to 4th and 5th year along with roadside assistance and a 24X7 365 days package.



At its heart is a BSVI compliant 895cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin cylinder engine that churns out 103.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 92Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and claims to clock 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. BMW has claimed a top speed of over 200kmph with the new F 900 XR.

The new BMW F 900 XR is offered with three packages – Comfort, Dynamic and Active. The motorcycle gets a twin-pod headlamp, a semi-fairing design and a tinted windscreen, a step-up seat and a side-slung exhaust. In terms of features it gets full LED lighting, keyless ride, adaptive cornering lights, heated grip and a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. The motorcycle also gets a plethora of safety tech such as ABS, traction control, riding modes pro, and engine brake control among other features.

Deliveries of the adventure sports tourer are promised to commence in June 2022.