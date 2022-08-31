New Benelli TRK 702 makes global debut

New Benelli TRK 702 motorcycles unveiled for the international markets, and feature several standard equipment that motorcycles in this category do not get.

After patent filings were revealed earlier, Benelli has taken the wraps off the TRK 702, the company’s latest middle-weight adventure motorcycle. As an update, the Benelli TRK 702 gets front and rear cameras as standard, while being offered in two variants, a road-friendly tourer and an off-road-oriented motorcycle.

Both variants of the motorcycle are powered by a 693cc CFMoto-sourced parallel twin engine capable of 74 bhp and 68 Nm of torque. The biggest difference between the two Benelli TRK 702 motorcycles is the wheels — the off-road version gets 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels while the road-biased version gets 17-inch alloy wheels front and rear.

Both motorcycles get radially-mounted Brembo brake callipers with dual discs in the front and a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. Both versions of the Benelli TRK 702 feature an 825 mm seat height and 190 mm ground clearance with a 30-litre fuel tank.

In terms of features, the Benelli TRK 702 gets a full TFT instrument display, LED lighting all around, and knuckle guards as standard, while also getting heated grips and seats, and HD cameras at the front and rear to record the journey. All the features are offered as standard, a first in the segment.

As far as pricing is concerned, the two motorcycles carry a price tag equivalent to 5.40 lakh and 5.90 lakh in China, and there is no news of them coming to India yet, however, considering the fact that Benelli is selling the TRK 502 models in India, it will only be a matter of time.

When launched in India, or even globally, the new Benelli TRK 702 motorcycles will compete with the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, and the Triumph Tiger Sport 660.