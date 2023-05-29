New Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which upcoming motorcycle should you buy?

Should you save up money for the new Bajaj-Triumph scrambler, or go in for the Harley-Davidson X440? Here’s a comparison.

Many new motorcycles are coming to India, a host of them from Royal Enfield including the 650cc scrambler and the Himalayan 450. However, two brands that have got fans excited are the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle and the new Harley-Davidson X440.

So if you are waiting to buy a new motorcycle and have your eyes on either the Bajaj-Triumph or the Harley-Davidson, here’s a quick comparison between the two to help you make up your mind.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler vs Harley-Davidson X440: Design

Harley-Davidson X 440 is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom

With motorcycles in this segment, visual appeal plays a major role when deciding. The two motorcycles feature a completely different design language and are built for different purposes. The upcoming Bajaj-Triumph scrambler features a tall suspension, alloy wheels, and an upright seating position, designed to take on long highway rides and some off it.

The new Harley-Davidson X440 sticks to the company’s DNA and is a cruiser, but meant to be easy for beginners. The X440 features a chinky front end with a round headlight, polished fins, a flat handlebar, a single-piece seat, and mid-set foot pegs to make it city friendly and easy on long highway trips.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler vs Harley-Davidson X440: Engine specifications

The second most important aspect of motorcycles in the segment is the engine. The Bajaj-Triumph scrambler uses a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The displacement could be around 400cc as the company has not revealed any details regarding the engine.

The Harley-Davidson X440 uses a single-cylinder setup again, which is a 440cc oil-cooled unit. Similar to the Bajaj-Triumph Scarmabler, the US brand has not revealed any figures, but one can expect the engine to develop a lot of torque at low revs, similar to other Harleys.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler vs Harley-Davidson X440: Equipment and features

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler

The Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle, based on the spy pics seen to date, gets USD front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a semi-digital instrument cluster amongst others.

The Harley-Davidson X440 gets alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends, USD forks up front and dual shocks at the rear, dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and most probably a digital instrument cluster, amongst others. More details will be known closer to or on the launch date.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which one should you save up for?

The Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will make its global debut on 27 June, while the exact India launch date will be known then. The Harley-Davidson X440 will make its debut on 4 July 2023. Although entry-level motorcycles, we can expect them to carry a premium price, which puts them alongside the KTM 390 Duke/Adventure, BMW GS 310, and others.

This brings it down to the type of motorcycle you are looking for, a do-it-all motorcycle like the Bajaj-Triumph or a cruiser like the X440. In our opinion, given that the former will be handled by Bajaj, its wider network will ensure hassle-free ownership.