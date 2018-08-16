New Bajaj Pulsar NS160 rear disc variant priced lower than TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda CB Hornet 160R

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS160 rear disc brake variant has started reaching the dealerships across India. The price of the new trim has been revealed by our dealer sources and the motorcycle will cost you Rs 84,691 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With that being said, the new model is almost Rs 2,200 expensive than the single disc variant. The prime visual highlight of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is the aggressive streetfighter styling that very much resembles with its elder sibling, NS200. Other than the addition of a rear disc brake, rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged. With competition like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer and Honda CB Hornet 160R already having the said feature, it was quite obvious for Bajaj Auto to roll out the rear disc version of the NS160.

Watch our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V video review here:

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 gets power from a 160cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 15.5 bhp of power and 14.6 Nm of torque. The suspension system of the motorcycle gets conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The Bajaj NS160 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout.

As far as competition goes, the price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 rear disc brake trim is higher than the Suzuki Gixxer rear disc variant as the latter is currently on sale at Rs 81,343. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is also a good option that can be yours for a price of Rs 85,535. The Pulsar NS160 also undercuts the price of the Honda CB Hornet 160R that is on sale at Rs 90,143. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Expect another update of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 to come in the coming months, all thanks to the Government of India's ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) mandate under which all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above essentially need to come with the said safety equipment.