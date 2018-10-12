New Bajaj Pulsar NS125 revealed: Most affordable Pulsar to launch in India next year

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has been launched in Poland at a price of PLN 7,999 or Rs 1.59 lakh. The smallest and most affordable Pulsar yet will be launched in India sometime next year and will replace the Pulsar NS135 that is currently on sale here. In terms of design and styling, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is identical to the latter with the same headlamp, fuel tank and rest of the body panels. The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 gets power from a 124.4cc, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 12 bhp and 11 Nm. The fuel injected engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Suspension duties on the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 are take care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

The motorcycle gets a split step-up seating layout that looks sporty. The Pulsar NS135 in comparison gets a single seat that aims at comfort. The braking on the new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is done with the help of a 240mm disc brake up front along with drum brake at the rear. A CBS (Combined Braking System) comes as standard with the motorcycle to offer safer braking.

Watch our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Honda X-Blade comparison review video here:

As already mentioned, the new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 will be launched in India next year. The motorcycle will replace the NS135 and this actually makes a lot of sense for the manufacturer. The reason being, as the motorcycle's exact engine displacement is less than 125cc, the Pulsar NS125 need not mandatorily have an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as suggested by the Govt of India's mandate starting April 2019. The new safety norm suggests that all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to come with an ABS in the interest of public safety.

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is expected to be launched in India at a price north of Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of Honda CB Shine SP and Hero Glamour in the segment. More on this very soon, so stay tuned with us!