New Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin disc launched: How much more you’ll need to pay

Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been updated with disc brakes front and back. However, the addition of the disc brake at the back is not the only change to justify the Rs 4,390 premium over the standard motorcycle. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin disc version comes with a wider tyre at the back, bigger front disc and the front forks have been updated as well, along with some other changes. The twin-disc Bajaj Pulsar will be sold alongside the existing single disc variant. Besides this, the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 has seen design tweaks as well and now looks sportier.

The new Bajaj Pulsar twin disc version has been priced at a premium of Rs 4390 bringing its ex-showroom retail price at Rs 78,016. Bajaj claims that the new Pulsar 150 will also offer a smoother ride through improvements in noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).

The twin-disc version of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 will get a 230 mm rear disc, to accommodate which Bajaj has replaced the swingarm with one from the Pulsar 180 and hence the rear tyre is also wider at 120 mm.

Up front, the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin disc version has been fitted with a larger 260 mm disc and the telescopic forks have been beefed up at 37 mm. Also, there will be new colour options available as well - Black Blue, Black Red and Black chrome. It also gets new split seats instead of the single-piece seat and there's a new pillion grab rail with a split design.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin disc version continues to be powered by a 149.5cc DTS-i engine that makes 13.8 hp and 13.4 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin-disc competes against the TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda CB Unicorn 160 and the Hero Xtreme Sports.