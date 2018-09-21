New Bajaj Pulsar 150 spied with ABS: Best-selling Pulsar to be safer & more stylish

Bajaj's best selling Pulsar 150 is all set to receive an ABS update soon. The motorcycle has been recently spotted with the said safety equipment by folks at Rushlane. Interestingly, the motorcycle has been snapped with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) which is evident by the ABS ring on the rear disc. Apart from the inclusion of an ABS, the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 is also seen with a belly pan that gets the same dual tone paint scheme as the rest of the body. Rest of the elements and styling on the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS are the same as the existing model.

While the report suggests that the model spotted test mule will be BS-VI compliant, we don't think this will be the case. Making necessary changes to the engine in order to make it compliant with next stage emission norms will require a lot of testing and since the deadline is two years later, we don't think Bajaj will launch the BS-VI Pulsar this much soon. Also, Rajiv Bajaj recently announced that the next generation Pulsar range will arrive in the year 2020 and hence, that is the time when we believe the new Pulsars will become BS-VI compliant.

Coming back to the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS, the suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin gas charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Other notable features on the Bajaj Pulsar 150 include semi-digital instrument cluster, tubeless tyres, clip-on handlebars and more.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS is expected to be launched in India before Diwali with bookings to start in the coming days. With the inclusion of a dual channel ABS, you can expect a significant price hike with the bike. That said, we are expecting a price of close to Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom) for the new model.

More details on the same expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Rushlane