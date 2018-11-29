New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon edition launched at a price of Rs 64,998: Here’s what’s new

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon edition has been launched in India at a price of Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The pricing is introductory and the bike is now available for sale at the company's dealerships across India. The newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon edition comes in three colour options namely Neon Red, Neon Yellow with Matt Black Paint and Neon Silver. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon edition gets color coordinated headlamp eyebrows, Pulsar logo, side-panel mesh and alloy grab rail in neon shades. Mechanically, there are no changes on the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon. With that being said, the motorcycle is powered by the same 149cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine with a five-speed transmission as the standard model. The carbureted mill is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 13.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm.

Commenting on the launch of the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon, Eric Vas, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, that the Pulsar has been the number one sports bike in India for the past 17 years. The Pulsar 150 Neon, with its fresh new looks, outstanding road presence and proven performance is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100/110 cc bike. He concluded his statement by saying that at a price of ₹ 64,998/- ex-showroom Delhi, upgrading to the power of a 150cc bike has never been easier.

Braking on the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is taken care of with the help of a 240mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon edition is based on the Pulsar Classic that happens to be the best-selling motorcycle in the Pulsar family. One of the key reasons behind the success of the Pulsar 150 even today is that it has received timely updates. The Neon edition continues the same practice and is definitely going to attract some more customers as it brings a touch of freshness for the Pulsar 150.

