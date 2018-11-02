New Bajaj Pulsar 150 India launch soon: Images and prices details

Bajaj Pulsar 150 DTS-i is all set to receive an update very soon. The new model of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 DTS-i has started reaching the dealerships in India. Our sources close to the development have shared the images and price of the updated Pulsar 150. The price of the new model has been kept the same as the already existing Classic Black model. Having said that, the updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 DTS-i has been priced at Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets an all black colour scheme along with red highlights on multiple parts of the body. The bike gets red accents just above the headlamp underlining the visor. The 3D Pulsar logo on the fuel tank has also been painted in red while the side panels also get a hint of the same shade. The '150' logo on the rear panels, rear body grab rails have been painted in red too that offers a sporty touch. The alloy wheels on the Bajaj Pulsar 150 DTS-i also get red accents in order to look considerably different than the previous model.

Mechanically, there are no changes on the new Bajaj Pulsar 150. The bike continues to get power from the same 149cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The carbureted engine sheds out respective power and torque outputs of 13.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm. The Pulsar Classic gets a 240mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with gas charged twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Our dealer sources have told us that only the Classic Pulsar 150 model has received the new treatment. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been the best selling model in the Pulsar family. The company has launched the new model ahead of the festive season keeping in mind the high demand. A lot is in the pipeline when it comes to the Pulsar brand. Stay tuned for all the updates!