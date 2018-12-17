New Bajaj Platina 110 launched at a price of Rs 49,197: More features, better safety

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Platina 110 in India at a price of Rs 49,197 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Platina 110 has been launched in the country with some new features and revised visuals. The motorcycle is now available for sale across India in three colour options namely Ebony black with grey decals, Ebony black with blue decals and Cocktail wine red. One of the biggest changes in the new 2018 Bajaj Platina 110 is the inclusion of Anti-Skid Braking System that comes as standard. The Anti-Skid braking system is similar to the combined braking system in which both brakes are applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake pedal only. All thanks to the Government of India mandate, all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of below 125cc need to come with this feature starting April 2019.

Bajaj Auto claims that the new 2018 Platina 110 is more comfortable, all thanks to first-in-class Spring-on-Spring suspension with Nitrox gas-charged shock absorbers. The latest update for the new Bajaj Platina 110 also brings with it tubeless tyres as a standard fitment. With the new update and inclusion of better features, the Platina is now a more value for money package. The motorcycle rivals with the likes of TVS Radeon, Hero Splendor, Honda CD110 Dream and Yamaha Saluto in the entry-level commuter segment.

Commenting on the launch of the new Bajaj Platina 110, Eric Vas, President Motorcycle Business said that Bajaj Platina has always been synonymous with exceptionally high mileage and superior comfort. The Platina 110 now joins the highly successful existing Platina 100 ES to offer a premium option to 100cc consumers. He added that freedom from jerks due to rough roads is a necessary requirement for motorcycle customers, the new Platina 110 is the best product for customers who value ride comfort and safety.

