New Bajaj Dominar 400 review: Does the 350cc engine deliver?

Following GST 2.0 changes, Bajaj Auto reduced the Dominar 400’s engine to 349 cc. We test it on Delhi roads to see if its sport-touring performance holds up.

Post GST 2.0, when the government levied 40% tax on bikes with an engine bigger than 350 cc and 18% on smaller ones, Bajaj Auto reduced the engine size of the Dominar 400 from 373 cc to 349 cc.

But has this pivot impacted the performance of this tourer? We tested it on Delhi roads.

How does it look?

Available in shades of green and black, there is no design change on the bike, and even the name (Dominar 400) has been retained. Its design is catchier than the streetfighter Pulsar line, and it has an imposing, muscular, and sport-touring stance. The bright green shade, with blacked-out sections, looks cool, and is the colour of choice if you want your bike to stand out.

How is the riding posture?

Unlike the aggressive, front-forward seating position of the Pulsar, you sit upright behind a tall, protective touring windscreen on the Dominar 400. The handlebar is easy to reach and comfortable to hold, the seat is wide for extra comfort during long rides, and it features integrated luggage rails to fix bungee cords and a rear luggage rack.

How is the engine?

While the engine size has been reduced by 24 cc, it hasn’t impacted its power figures – in fact, the peak power has been marginally increased from 40 PS to 40.6 PS, and the peak torque has been marginally reduced from 35 Nm to 33.2 Nm. Because of a smaller engine, the fuel efficiency might have become marginally better.

How does it ride?

I took it for a 50-km test loop on the smooth tarmac of Delhi roads, and some broken sections. The suspension felt a bit more compliant, and was able to effortlessly absorb small potholes.

As far as outright performance is concerned, there is absolutely no difference between the old bike and the new. The claimed acceleration time from 0-60 km/h is 2.9 seconds (the previous one did it in 2.8 seconds), and from 0-100 km/h is 7.4 seconds (same as before). Top speed is also identical at 146.1 km/h.

The fuel tank capacity is 13 litres, and even if it returns 30-32 km/litre, that means a decent range of almost 400 km.

ALSO READ JSW MG eyes plug-in hybrid play with new SUV

Is it a true ADV?

Like ADVs (adventure touring bikes), the performance of the Dominar 400 is restrained and mature, and it has a stress-free mid-range. But it never was, nor is, a true ADV in the same class as the Royal Enfield Himalayan or the TVS Apache RTX 300.

Yes, I would love to take it on a 100-to-200-km ride, but a high-speed, 500-km highway ride isn’t something the Dominar 400 seems to be made for.

But perspective is key. Purpose-built ADVs command a premium. If your budget doesn’t stretch to a Himalayan 450 (Rs 3.65-3.99 lakh) and if you don’t want the bulk of the Apache RTX 300 (which is competitive at Rs 1.99-2.34 lakh, but isn’t as easy to ride in the city), the Dominar 400 is the machine for you. It’s powerful enough for regular commuting, looks stunning, is priced just right (Rs 2.04 lakh), and is the perfect alternative for short weekend getaways.